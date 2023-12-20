Your favorite 90 Day Fiancé stars are back and bringing cameras into their homes for another new season of 90 Day Diaries. From babies to breakups, fans will get to catch up with their favorite franchise stars and get an inside look at what their life looks like today.

When Does ‘90 Day Diaries’ Premiere?

TLC announced the new season of 90 Day Diaries in early December 2023, alongside other spinoffs, 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day The Single Life: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Diaries premieres on TLC on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 9 p.m. E.T. New episodes will air every Monday at that time on TLC.

The highly anticipated premiere date also came with the season’s logline, per Variety. “In ’90 Day Diaries,’ the cast members film themselves in their day-to-day lives as they navigate new challenges in their relationships and experience major life milestones,” the description reads. “This season celebrates new beginnings, from births to new homes, dating, travel adventures and all the ups and downs in between.”

Which ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Are Returning for ‘90 Day Diaries’?

TLC fans are in for a treat as the cast includes both new and old cast members including Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova, Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Kim Menzies, Tom Brooks, Fernanda Flores, Cortney Reardanz and Syngin Colchester.

Is There a Trailer for ‘90 Day Diaries’?

TLC dropped the trailer for the 90 Day Diaries on December 13, 2023.

The trailer features new parents Kobe and Emily as they visit an adult entertainment store in hopes of spicing up their sex life. Meanwhile, Kim is also trying to ignite her life in the bedroom as she is seen telling her friends, “I need to have sex.”

While the exciting birth of Thaís and Patrick’s baby girl, Aleesi, is also set to be documented, Fernanda and her boyfriend and former roommate, Noel Mikaelian, are mulling over a possible split.

“Things haven’t been the greatest with Noel,” the Mexico native tells producers in a private confessional. The clip cuts to the pair in deep conversation as they discuss breaking up.

They aren’t the only couple in rough waters as Ari and Bini are also seemingly debating on separating.

“You’ve been spending so much time with your friends and to be honest, you haven’t been really nice to me,” Ari told her husband in the clip before she broke into tears. “I want you to be with someone who makes you happy, but obviously I don’t.”