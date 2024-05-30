90 Day Fiancé alum Leida Margaretha broke her silence after being charged with three felonies in the state of Wisconsin. The TLC personality claimed there was more to the story than fans know as she discussed the difficulty in finding another job.

“I have been facing a lot of discrimination due to my pending charges … Obviously people will judge me as soon as they see my s–t,” Margaretha, 34, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 29. “Therefore I don’t even waste my time to try and even negotiate with whatever wage or salary [they] offer.”

She continued, “Unfortunately as much as I really want to help, the truth is I’m still afraid to even start working for someone as I don’t want any other asshole planting s–t inside my stuff and have purposely get me in trouble … again [sic].”

The 90 Day Fiancé alum went on to slam people with jobs who turn to the internet for financial help, mentioning platforms like GoFundMe. While Margaretha “understood” that people were dealing with other issues that weren’t monetary related like addiction or mental health, she asked her followers to look at her situation.

Courtesy of Leida Margaretha/Instagram

“I am too struggle [sic]. How am I not? Never ending legal drama, getting arrested, being charged, being judged, mocked and bullied the whole time,” she wrote in another slide. “But have I ever abuse my ‘reality s–tty star’ status for my own gain so far? Don’t you think just to defense myself against this whole crap won’t cost me a lot of financial loss? Yes it does. But have you ever seen me asking for donations just solely for my own interest?”

Margaretha addressed her legal situation and said she wouldn’t be making any content surrounding the situation, calling out 90 Day Fiancé alum Geoffrey Paschel in the process, who is currently behind bars for 18 years after being found guilty on aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls charges in 2022.

“I won’t be making any comment about my legal issue and what is the truth behind the scene or doing a tour of ‘clearing my name against these charges’ thing to people like Geoffrey did … Because I don’t have to as I don’t owe anyone an explanation,” she concluded. “I let this fiasco play out and I’m currently [riding] this crap patiently until it is finally over so I can move on … And hopefully so does everybody.”

Margaretha was charged with theft in a business setting, wire fraud against a financial institution and bail jumping in Juneau County, Wisconsin, on May 8, according to legal records viewed by In Touch.

Courtesy of Leida Margaretha/Instagram

In Touch previously reported that Margaretha was arrested in October 2023 for theft and wire fraud after being suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from her workplace. The charges from that arrest have seemingly been upgraded to a felony, along with an additional charge of bail jumping.

Days after the felony charges were filed, Margaretha’s lawyer responded to allegations in an exclusive statement to In Touch on May 15.

“Like every criminal defendant in the United States, Ms. Margaretha is presumed innocent of any and all charges against her,” the legal professional stated. “As is her right, she adamantly maintains that innocence today. Her newest case is in the very early stages and has not yet had its initial court date.”

Margaretha’s attorney said she was “eager for the court process to play out,” adding that it was their “hope that her case will resolve favorably for all parties involved.”

News first broke of Margaretha’s arrest in October 2023 after the Portage Police Department released a statement regarding an internal theft.

“On Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Portage Police Department was notified by the owners of Loggerhead Deco, located on La Dawn Dr. in the city of Portage regarding an internal theft involving a temp employee employed as their bookkeeper,” a press release from the Portage Police Department confirmed the arrest on October 9, 2023. “Through the investigation, it was determined the employee had made fraudulent payments and withdraws to several business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco’s account information.”

At the time, victims reported “several thousands of dollars in unauthorized business account payments and withdraws,” which were not limited to Margaretha’s home state of Wisconsin but surrounding areas as well.