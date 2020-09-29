Raking in the dough. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is keeping her eyes on the prize after she was fired from TLC. The TV personality shared selfies from her steamy new photo shoot on Monday, September 28, along with a cryptic message seemingly about her departure.

“Money over fame,” the 34-year-old captioned one of her photos on Instagram, showing off her glamorous makeup. Larissa posed in the mirror while rocking two different lacy lingerie sets which flaunted her post-surgery transformation.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Larissa announced the news about her exit from the series on September 26, revealing she was released from her contract because of her CamSoda show. The reality star did earn quite a bit of cash from the live webcam gig, making $100,000 for her one-hour performance, according to TMZ.

The mom of two said she got the call from TLC the day before she was arrested by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] on September 19.

“GOOD FOR YOU! [laughing emoji] You’ll be a millionaire in no time,” former 90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) commented in support.

Larissa was arrested right before she moved to Colorado from Las Vegas, Nevada, with boyfriend Eric Nichols. After the incident, the star shared an update on Instagram with her followers and confirmed she was released from custody that same day.

“I’m out. Thank you, Eric, everyone. The agents and the whole people from ICE are very nice so I am good to go,” the Brazil native wrote.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

It seems Larissa’s final appearance on the show will be when the season 5 tell-all comes to a wrap after parts 2 and 3 of the special air over the next two weeks.

In the first part of the tell-all, Larissa faced off with costar Elizabeth Potthast, who blasted her for being a “stripper” after Larissa said she wouldn’t be upset if Eric got a lap dance in front of her at a strip club.

“It’s a shame that Elizabeth is so judgmental and shames women who support themselves through being a stripper. Many have families to feed and bills to pay and it is an important way for them to remain independent and survive in life,” Larissa exclusively told In Touch after the dramatic TV moment. “I respect anybody who goes to work to make a better future for themselves and their family.”

Larissa confirmed she will continue producing content for her official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube after her exit from the show.