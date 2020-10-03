Courtesy of Larissa Lima/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima is sick and tired of people accusing her of needing boyfriend Eric Nichols to pay for her plastic surgery. On Saturday, October 3, the brunette bombshell shared some financial details proving she could afford her boob job all on her own.

“My Cameos are $100, which I have been doing for a long time on a daily basis,” she explained on Instagram Stories, referring to the website on which many celebs charge fans money to record a personalized video message. “There have been some days that I’ve done 15+ Cameos in a day. Knowing this, do you now believe I need someone else’s money to pay for my boobs?”

Courtesy of Larissa Lima/Instagram

Larissa has been open about borrowing $30,000 from her man for her plastic surgery makeover, but it wasn’t because she couldn’t afford it. Larissa wasn’t authorized to work in the United States yet, so she needed to wait until she received her employment authorization in early 2020.

“I paid [him] back for everything,” Larissa told Life & Style about her loan. “The total for both surgeries was $50,000. I was able to make $50,000 in one year on Cameo. Eric paid for the first surgery and I paid for the second one with my own money.”

And now that she’s had her makeover and joined OnlyFans, her earning potential has skyrocketed. When a fan asked her whether she made more money off of “Onlyfans or TV?” she said, “OnlyFans, hands down.”

Courtesy of Larissa Lima/Instagram

Unfortunately, she continues to receive hate from followers over her income sources. “Why would you sell yourself to make money?” one follower asked her on October 3. Larissa takes those types of comments in stride. “To be on reality TV is to sell one’s self short,” she clapped back. “Think about it: a reality personality follows the orders of the production, to portray the persona the producers want the audience to see and believe. Well … now the producer, the boss, is Larissa.”

That freedom is exactly why she decided to get the surgeries in the first place. “The reason that I did it because as you know, I have a family in Brazil, I have a boyfriend who is 28 years old and I am exposed daily on social media,” she explained. “I want to look good for myself and to make money to send to Brazil and to make a living here. We use filters and Photoshop all of the time. I was using filters to make my waist look skinnier, so this surgery brings me freedom.”