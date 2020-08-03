It was time to talk. Larissa Dos Santos Lima confronted on-again boyfriend Eric Nichols for texting another woman and sharing embarrassing details about their sex life on the Sunday, August 2, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“I call[ed] her to know who she was,” the 33-year-old said in her confessional. “[Nathalie] told me that she saw Eric before we broke up.” Larissa was beside herself after hearing what Eric “said about her in private” amid their breakup. “I feel as a woman … destroyed,” she admitted while chatting with producers.

Larissa was even more hurt knowing she went against her friend Carmen’s wishes to reconcile with Eric and move in with him and his roommate, so she decided to speak to Eric directly about what happened. “So you digging up the dead is completely acceptable?” he fired back after she called him out.

TLC

“We agreed that once we got back together, whatever happened in our past during the time of when we were broken up … it would not affect what we are doing now,” Eric pointed out. “And you stole my phone that you gave me,” he added. In her confessional, Larissa said she gave him the phone when they first got together, and to find out he was using it to text another woman was a devastating blow.

“He’s using the phone that I gave to him to trash me. It’s not fair,” the Brazilian bombshell vented during their fight. She blasted him for shading her to a complete stranger and said she was humiliated that he talked about their “intimacy.”

“I may have talked about some sort of sexual relationship between Larissa and I, but we had an agreement [not to bring up the past],” he said in his confessional.

Eric brought up that Larissa also previously talked about them not having sex enough, but ultimately, he just wanted an apology and for her to remember why they got back together in the first place after their 9-week split.

TLC

Larissa was adamant about not creating a scene because she worried about being arrested again following her drama with ex-husband Colt Johnson. “I have to leave this house so I don’t get in trouble again,” she shared, fearing deportation.

Amid the tension going on, Larissa met up with Carmen at her house. “I knew that would happen,” Carmen said. “I think Eric is very predictable.”

Carmen told Larissa to love herself and trust that she could find another man if she wanted to. Then, at one point in their conversation, Eric’s roommate, David, called Larissa and told her Eric could easily call the cops to report the phone stolen.

Did Eric go that far? We’ll find out next week.