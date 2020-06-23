Extending an olive branch. 90 Day Fiancé star Jess Caroline, known for her relationship with Colt Johnson, apologized for the comments she made which stereotyped Brazilian women in an open letter on Monday, June 22.

Jess, 26, made the comments during a scene that aired on the season premiere of Happily Ever After? While on a date with Colt, 35, she told him women from her native country of Brazil “love sex” and some even like to do it on the first date. Her remarks quickly sparked backlash amongst viewers.

Courtesy of Jess Caroline/Instagram

“I want you to know that I read/listen to your messages. I would like to make a formal apology to all Brazilian women I offended with my generalized speech on the episodes,” the new TV personality began. “I recognize how problematic my statement was and by any means, I [didn’t mean] to add to the already hypersexualized stereotype of the Brazilian women around the world.”

Jess apologized for the way she “expressed” herself because she only intended on stating her “personal opinion” at the time. “[Due to] my amateur English, I ended up generalizing and I see how jeopardizing that is. Unfortunately, I can’t go back on what was said, now I can only be transparent to all of you, say that I’m so sorry for all the baggage this brings and I’m holding myself accountable for what I said.”

“Deconstruction of sexism is a daily task, and instead of taking this as a loss, I’m taking it as a learning opportunity,” she concluded. “I have my messages open so we can talk about this, I hope to learn more and listen to what you have to say.”

Courtesy of Jess Caroline/Instagram

Jess made her TLC debut in the season 5 premiere, which aired on June 14. Colt flew to Chicago to see his leading lady and their chemistry was off the charts. “We just hit it off. Jess has a really good vibe about everything. She’s fun. I’m excited to just be with her,” he gushed about their romantic connection.

Meanwhile, his ex Larissa Dos Santos Lima also appeared on the episode and shared an update with viewers about her life post-split. But after the June 21 show aired, the brunette beauty took to Instagram with a message of her own, claiming she was “canceling cable” over her lack of air time.

The next day, Larissa, 33, shared another statement acknowledging she “was wrong” for being so upset. “I received the preview for next week’s episode, and I know now, that I overreacted and spoke too soon,” the star wrote.

Larissa and Jess come face to face with each other in previews for later in the season, so things are bound to get even more interesting.

It looks like the offscreen drama is just as wild as the onscreen!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.