90 Day Fiancé star Kobe Blaise is returning to Cameroon, Africa, with his wife, Emily Bieberly, for the first time and expressed how worried he is about his family meeting her.

“I’m so concerned because no one in my family has ever left and got married to a foreigner, live outside of Cameroon,” Kobe, 35, told producers in a teaser for the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8, shared by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 12. “I mean I want a first impression to be perfect, to be good.

The Cameroon native admitted that he “honestly didn’t know” how his family and friends would react to his wife, adding, “This is something I’m really concerned about.”

During the clip, Kobe, Emily, 32, their two children Koban and Scarlett, along with Emily’s parents were seen prepping as they embarked on their long journey to Kobe’s hometown. The overseas trip — which included more than 20 hours of travel time — marked the first time Kobe had returned home since welcoming his two children.

“It’s going to be a long day for us and the kids,” he explained in a solo confessional. “It’s going to be good to be back, breathe that Cameroon air.”

Kobe and Emily were first introduced on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2022. The pair met in Xi’an, China, on a night out and conceived their son, Koban. Emily returned to the United States and gave birth to their son in July 2019 while the former model was still living overseas. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and delayed Kobe’s arrival in the States by two years, forcing Emily to raise their son alone.

Upon Kobe’s arrival in the United States, the pair moved in with Emily’s parents and they gave them one request — not to get pregnant with baby No. 2. However, shortly later in the season, Kobe and Emily found themselves in a drug store bathroom with a positive pregnancy test as they were afraid to take the test at home and risk her parents finding the evidence.

Kobe and Emily welcomed baby No. 2, a daughter named Scarlett, in October 2021, and more than two years later, they were officially expecting baby No. 3.

“Congrats to Emily and Kobe who are welcoming a new baby next year!,” TLC announced via Instagram on November 2, 2023. The network also shared a statement from the expectant mom, which read, “Kobe and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family! Koban and Scarlett are both so excited. They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug mommy’s belly every day. We have decided that baby #3’s gender will be a surprise. We can’t wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!’”