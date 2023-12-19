Kimberly Rochelle revealed that she’s focusing on herself amid issues in her marriage to Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami on the Monday, December 18, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

“At this point I don’t know if I can count on TJ in my plans for the future,” Kimberly, 30, said on part three of the show’s season 5 tell-all special. The self-proclaimed clairvoyant also revealed that she would not be going back to India, where she had been living with TJ after their wedding, for “at least four months.” She said she still loved TJ but had to make the best decision for herself.

The declaration came following a season of ups and downs for Kim and TJ, 33, on the TLC show. After moving to India to be with the voice over artist, Kim struggled to live up to TJ’s family’s expectations that she be a “traditional” Indian wife. During part one of the tell-all special, she revealed that she had returned to America and admitted she “[didn’t] want to leave.”

In a November Instagram comment, Kim revealed that she was living in Missouri. However, she was not able to confirm whether TJ was in the United States with her.

The relocation came following an explosive fight between the pair on the November 27 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Kim told her husband that she was struggling with depression and he was not supportive when she opened up about her mental health concerns. She grew even more frustrated when he told her to move back to America because she was feeling “alone” in India.

“I want to be with my husband, but it doesn’t even seem like my husband wants to be with me,” she cried during the episode.

The couple previously fought before their wedding and almost didn’t make it down the aisle after arguing over how she acted in front of his family.

As the season has aired, Kim has dropped hints on social media that she and TJ are still together. When their wedding episode aired in October, she wrote on Instagram, “No matter how I felt this wedding day, I went home with a smile on my face because of this man right here.”

Meanwhile, he gushed that his wife’s smile was the “most contagious thing [he’s] ever seen” when he shared photos from the Indian ceremony on November 2.

Kim and TJ met online in a social media spiritual group. He said she reached out to him after he “manifested” their relationship.