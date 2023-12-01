90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Jenny Slatten had a firm suggestion for controversial cast member Kimberly Rochelle at The Other Way’s explosive season 5 tell-all.

“Keep your ass in America,” Jenny, 65, told Kimberly, 30, during a fiery exchange, as shown in People’s exclusive sneak peek trailer for the episode airing December 4.

The confrontation began when Jenny said Kimberly “seemed very unappreciative of everything,” to which Kimberly replied, “Your opinion doesn’t matter to me, Jenny.”

In response, Jenny called Kimberly a “very entitled, little spoiled brat.”

The exchange only became more shocking from there when Kimberly called Jenny a “c–t,” a comment that resulted in gasps from other tell-all participants.

Jenny took the insult in stride, though, saying to Kimberly, “Come to India, honey. Come to Jaipur, I’d love to meet you.”

Kimberly returned the sarcastic invite with, “Come on baby, I’ll give you my address.”

Though Kimberly and Jenny have yet to meet in person, Kimberly has been very open about her lack of enthusiasm for Jenny and husband Sumit Singh’s relationship.

In an Instagram Live video shared by shabootydotcom via Instagram on November 5, Kimberly called the couple’s relationship “fake” and said the franchise favorites “don’t interest” her.

“They talk a big game for the cameras and are quick to retract in private once the cameras aren’t rolling,” Kimberly continued.

The self-proclaimed clairvoyant added that she wasn’t “hating on Jenny,” but simply sharing her “opinion” of the couple.

While Jenny and Sumit, 33, seem to have found their happily ever after after getting married in August 2021, Kimberly and husband Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami’s future together is still up in the air.

Kimberly admitted to feeling depressed during an argument with TJ, 33, over their problems with communication during the Monday, November 27, episode, and clues into their real-time relationship suggest things have not improved.

The reality star confirmed she had left India and now lives in Missouri in a November 9 Instagram comment, though she refused to confirm whether TJ is there with her.

One fan asked Kimberly via Instagram on November 9 whether her husband will be joining her in the states soon, to which she replied, “I answered what I could.”

In response to a November 12 comment asking if her time back in America is improving her mental health, Kimberly wrote, simply, “yes?”

Though it’s not looking good for the couple, Kimberly’s decision to avoid sharing details of hers and TJ’s present-day relationship may be due to her contract for the TLC show, which likely requires her to remain mum about it until the tell-all has aired.