Clapping back. 90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle seemingly slammed husband Paul Staehle’s friends who claimed she’s “not helping” amid news of his disappearance in Brazil.

“When you guys want to know about Paul, just ask his friends,” Karine, 27, said in a video clip posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 2. “I’m not helping … I don’t know OK. They just say that I’m not helping. So, whatever.”

The TLC alum added that if fans “wanted to know about Paul,” they should ask “his friends.”

“They know more than me,” she emphasized before blowing the camera a kiss. “I’m so sorry, I really want to help but they just say that … I’m not helping.”

Karine’s social media message follows news that her husband was reported missing in Brazil on Thursday, August 31. “Paul went missing last night in Brazil. Prayers he is found safe,” the TLC alum revealed via her Instagram Stories.

The next day, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum reposted a series of Facebook messages reportedly between Paul and Paul’s mother, Mary. After sharing his location, Paul wrote that he “got lost” during a solo excursion and “f–ked up bad.” “I need a boat to get back,” he wrote. Mary proceeded to contact Paul’s overseas friends, with her son’s last message sent around 1:38 a.m. before the contact ceased. Audio calls at 7:18 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. were included in the message exchange, but there was no answer.

Karine’s shared post also included alleged messages between Mary and local individuals named Jaciane RV and Indaia Cruz. Jaciane told Paul’s mother that they “could not find him in the locator,” and additionally did not know why the TLC star needed assistance.

The mom of two then raised speculation that something terrible happened to the Kentucky native after posting a tribute to Paul on social media. The video included photos and clips of the couple with their two sons, Pierre, 4, and Ethan, 2. It was set to Kyle Hume’s “If I Would Have Known.”

In the caption of the video, Karine wrote with a broken heart emoji, “Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared.”

Paul’s mom shared an exclusive update on her son to In Touch that same day, noting she was worried about Paul.

“I do not know anything as of right now. Still no responses from Paul since very late Wednesday night. He was lost and pinged me his location to try and get a friend to help,” the matriarch told In Touch on September 1. “He told me he messed up, was alone, which was really stupid, and his phone was about to die. I sent the three names he gave me urgent messages but it was very late so no replies until next morning. I pray he is OK. And just has no way to communicate. I have to believe that.”

Karine updated fans on the search for Paul the next day, noting that the girls “he was with in Brazil” were going to look for him on a boat. “Yesterday they went to a place he is renting and hotels he was known to use,” she shared on September 2.