90 Day Fiance’s Karine Gives Update on Paul’s Brazil Disappearance

90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle shared an update regarding husband Paul Staehle’s disappearance after he was initially reported missing on August 31.

“I do not have an update on Paul,” Karine, 27, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 2. “The girls he was with in Brazil, to my understanding, are going to look for him today on a boat. Yesterday they went to a place he is renting and hotels he was known to use.”

Karine’s update comes two days after she revealed on Thursday, August 31, that Paul was unaccounted for in Brazil. “Paul went missing last night in Brazil. Prayers he is found safe,” the TLC alum wrote via her Instagram Stories.

The next day, the mom of two took to social media with a series of Facebook messages reportedly between Paul and Paul’s mother, Mary. After sharing his location, Paul wrote that he “got lost” during a solo excursion and “f–ked up bad.” “I need a boat to get back,” he wrote. Mary proceeded to contact Paul’s overseas friends, with her son’s last message sent around 1:38 a.m. before the contact ceased. Audio calls at 7:18 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. were included in the message exchange, but there was no answer.

Courtesy of Karine Staehle/Instagram

Karine’s shared post also included alleged messages between Mary and individuals named Jaciane RV and Indaia Cruz. Jaciane told Paul’s mother that they “could not find him in the locator,” and additionally did not know why the 90 Day Fiancé star needed assistance.

The Brazil native then raised speculation that something terrible happened to her husband after posting a tribute to her husband on social media. The video included photos and clips of Paul and Karine with their two sons, Pierre, 4, and Ethan, 2. It was set to Kyle Hume’s “If I Would Have Known.”

In the caption of the video, Karine wrote with a broken heart emoji, “Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared.”

Paul’s mom shared an exclusive update on her son to In Touch that same day, noting she was worried about Paul.

“I do not know anything as of right now. Still no responses from Paul since very late Wednesday night. He was lost and pinged me his location to try and get a friend to help,” the matriarch told In Touch on September 1. “He told me he messed up, was alone, which was really stupid, and his phone was about to die. I sent the three names he gave me urgent messages but it was very late so no replies until next morning. I pray he is OK. And just has no way to communicate. I have to believe that.”

Paul and Karine were first introduced to fans on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in August 2017. After tying the knot in November 2017, the pair welcomed their sons in March 2019 and February 2021. The couple separated in December that year after a video of a heated argument between them went viral, but they later reunited in April 2023. The TLC alums have been involved in a battle with Child Protective Services to regain custody of their sons since June 2022.