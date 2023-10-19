90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani Faagata revealed her “outlook” on married men going to strip clubs “changed” after she watched her husband, Asuelu Pulaa, visit one during an episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort. Now, she views the act as a form of cheating.

“If what was shown on TV was men knowing they’re being recorded, I couldn’t imagine what they do without cameras!” Kalani, 35, wrote on her Instagram Stories during a Q&A session on Wednesday, October 18.

The mother of two continued, “If my significant other wouldn’t want me rubbing my bare titters and cooter cat on someone else, then they shouldn’t be paying to have someone do that to them. It’s disrespectful and cheating in my eyes. And as a baddie in my DMs wrote, ‘If he can smell someone’s ass, that counts as a body.’”

Kalani concluded by saying that she’s “not interested in any boy obsessed with seeing boobs and getting boners with his friends.”

“Be a man or be a teenager, you can’t be both,” she wrote.

During the Monday, October 16, episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Asuelu, 28, visited a strip club for the first time with costars Jovi Dufren and Ed “Big Ed” Brown. He received his first lap dance, and Jovi, 33, had to remind him to only look and not touch the woman.

Kalani Faagata/Instagram

In response to the episode, Kalani took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 17, to throw shade at her husband. Her post captured a moment from the episode where three strippers danced on Asuelu. Over the photo, Kalani wrote, “Boy math: This isn’t cheating. Girl math: If 3 strippers can clap their cheeks on you, someone else can clap mine.”

Kalani appeared to be referring to her relationship with her “hall pass,” Dallas Nuez, who has caused tension between her and Asuelu since The Last Resort’s premiere on August 14. At the time, Kalani revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her with another woman during a visit to his native Samoa in fall 2022. During a FaceTime call, Kalani noticed Asuelu’s white tongue — a sign of an oral yeast infection known as thrush — and learned that he accepted oral sex from the woman.

Kalani wanted to break off her marriage to Asuelu, but he instead offered to give her a “hall pass” to kiss another man. Kalani used the pass with Dallas, but their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. She developed feelings for Dallas and stayed in contact with him.

Kalani temporarily blocked Dallas during the couples’ therapy retreat to work on her marriage with Asuelu, but she unblocked her hall pass after she caught Asuelu suspiciously deleting text messages. She even spent a night away from the resort with Dallas when he flew in to see her.

Kalani’s latest revelation about Asuelu on The Last Resort was that he cheated on her 12 times throughout their relationship, even during her pregnancies with their sons, Oliver and Kennedy. His infidelity and her relationship with Dallas have made Kalani unsure if she wants to continue her marriage.