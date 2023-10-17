90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata threw shade at estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa’s trip to a strip club, which was captured in the latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 17, Kalani, 35, shared a photo of a scene from Monday night’s episode, in which Asuelu, 28, visited a strip club with fellow The Last Resort stars Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Jovi Dufren. The moment that Kalani captured showed three strippers dancing on Asuelu.

“Boy math: This isn’t cheating,” Kalani wrote over the photo. “Girl math: If 3 strippers can clap their cheeks on you, someone else can clap mine.”

Kalani appeared to be referring to her “hall pass,” Dallas Nuez, who has been a point of tension between Kalani and Asuelu since 90 Day: The Last Resort premiered on August 14. At the time, Kalani revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her with a woman at a bar during his trip to his native Samoa in fall 2022. He admitted to her that he had accepted oral sex from the woman after Kalani noticed on a FaceTime call that his tongue was white, which is typically a sign of an oral yeast infection known as thrush.

Though Kalani wanted to end her relationship with Asuelu when she found out about his infidelity, Asuelu instead offered to give her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. She used the pass to kiss Dallas, but their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. Kalani ended up developing feelings for Dallas and kept in touch with him, even during her and Asuelu’s couples’ therapy retreat on The Last Resort.

TLC

“I took Asuelu up on the hall pass because sexually I’ve only been with Asuelu, and I wanted to see what it was like,” she explained during the August 21 episode. “But once I got to know this other person better, I ended up liking the other man. So I don’t know.”

Kalani later revealed on the show that Asuelu cheated on her 12 times throughout their relationship, which began in 2017. She claimed that he was even unfaithful to her during her pregnancies with their two kids, Oliver and Kennedy, in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Despite temporarily blocking Dallas during the couples’ therapy retreat in order to work on her marriage with Asuelu, Kalani got back in contact with her hall pass after she caught Asuelu suspiciously deleting text messages. Then, during the October 9 episode, Kalani spent the night away from the resort with Dallas after he flew in to see her. She admitted during the October 16 episode that she “lost interest” in her husband after his many instances of infidelity. She also said she was “unsure” if she wanted to attend the recommitment ceremony with Asuelu.

Since 90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed in January, it seems Kalani has moved on from Asuelu and gotten more serious with Dallas. Asuelu revealed in an Instagram Live in July that he was living in Las Vegas, while Kalani was still living in California. Additionally, a source told The Sun at the time that Kalani and Dallas were planning to “move in together.” In August, Kalani hinted that she and Dallas were still together by updating her Instagram profile photo to a selfie that included half of his face.