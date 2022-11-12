90 Day Fiancé alum Kalani Faagata hinted that she’s ready for baby No. 3 amid rumors she split from husband Asuelu Pulaa.

“I love my boys, I love that they are older now and it’s a lot easier,” the mom of two, 33, shared on Friday, November 11, via her Instagram Stories. “But I’ve always wanted a girl.”

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

While the California native tried to convince herself that she was “fine” with just having sons, her mom convinced her that, “It’s totally different with a girl, you should have a girl.”

“So, I don’t know … If you know anyone that wants to put a baby inside of me,” the TLC star continued before laughing and abruptly ending the story.

Only days prior, Kalani and her sons whom she shares with the Samoa native — Oliver, 4, and Kennedy, 3 — said goodbye to their home in Utah and relocated back to California. News first broke of Kalani and Asuelu’s move to the coast in June after their Washington, Utah, home, which was purchased by Kalani and her father, Low, was put on the market.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home sat on a 0.22-acre lot and featured two living rooms, a massive backyard, a spacious covered patio and a chicken coop. The property was initially listed for $589,990, and the price was reduced three times before landing at $499,999 on August 12. According to the listing, the couple’s Utah home is currently under contract.

While Asuelu, 27, was seemingly preparing for the move in October after posting a TikTok saying goodbye to Utah, the dad of two is currently in Samoa amid rumors he and his wife split.

“Surprise my family in Samoa,” Asuelu wrote alongside a video of his plane landing on the island on October 22. Before his departure, the reality TV star seemingly shut down speculation of a possible breakup as he took to social media to slam trolls who said he wasn’t a “good dad.”

“This for all of you bitches that complain about my life,” Asuelu said in an Instagram Reel as he walked through a supermarket on October 5. “They say grow up, be a good dad, bitch I’m here, buying all the [groceries] buying all the food, buying everything for my family.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums first sparked rumors of a possible split in June, after Asuelu uploaded a lengthy message about why his wife has been absent from his social media.

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me,” he captioned an old video clip of him dancing with his wife. “Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys.”

At the time, he added he “had a lot to say” but was “under the contract.” Two days later, Asuelu dropped another hint in a video as he unveiled a shocking weight loss transformation.

“When people know that I’m single,” he captioned the clip as he panted heavily, seemingly hinting he would be out of breath running from his admirers.

A month later, Kalani shared her own message as she “manifested” a move back to California. “Please someone buy my house so I can move back to California,” the reality TV mama wrote via her Instagram Stories in July. “I need the beach, Disneyland and for no one to call family members the n-word. Amen.”