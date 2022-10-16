90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata is seemingly packing up and saying goodbye to her Utah home amid split rumors from her husband, Asuelu Pulaa.

“Packing and getting emotional,” the mom of two, 33, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 15, as she organized a plastic tub of 90’s nostalgic VHS tapes. In another slide, she shared an old note that her sister, Kolini Faagata, wrote her, “When @kolinilynee would get my s—t ready for college.”

Asuelu, 27, is also seemingly preparing for the move himself. On October 5, he shared a TikTok on “What it’s like living in Utah.” In the clip, Asuelu is in the driver’s seat of a vehicle apparently getting pulled over by a police officer with the song “Locked Up” by Akon playing in the background.

“Just a few days and then bye Utah,” the Samoa native captioned the video. That same day, Asuelu shut down breakup speculation as he took to social media to slam trolls who said he wasn’t a “good dad.”

“This for all of you bitches that complain about my life,” Asuelu said in a Reel as he walked through a supermarket. “They say grow up, be a good dad, bitch I’m here, buying all the [groceries] buying all the food, buying everything for my family.”

According to the listing, the couple’s Utah home is currently under contract. The 90 Day Fiancé alums have had her eyes set on joining Kalani’s family in California as they awaited the sale of their Washington, Utah, home, which Kalani and her father, Low, purchased in 2018.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property “sits at the end of a triple cul-de-sac, with majestic mountain and red rock views,” according to a listing viewed by In Touch. The home was originally placed on the market in May for $589,000, the price was later reduced three times before landing at $499,999 on August 12.

Following the home’s first price reduction, Asuelu sparked major split rumors after uploading a lengthy message on why his wife has been absent from his social media.

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me,” he captioned an old video of him dancing with his wife. “Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After alum added that he had “a lot to say,” but he couldn’t at the time because he was “under the contract.” Two days later, Asuelu shared another video where he was seen taking out the trash in a blue button-up top. “When people know that I’m single,” he captioned the clip as he panted heavily, seemingly hinting that fans would be out of breath after recently showcasing a shocking weight loss transformation.

A month later, Kalani shared her own message as she “manifested” a move back to the Golden State. “Please someone buy my house so I can move back to California,” the reality TV mama wrote via her Instagram Stories in July. “I need the beach, Disneyland and for no one to call family members the n-word. Amen.”