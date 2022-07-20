90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata is “manifesting” a move back to California amid rumors she split with husband Asuelu Pulaa.

“Please someone buy my house so I can move back to California,” the mom of two, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 19. “I need the beach, Disneyland and for no one to call family members the n-word. Amen.”

Kalani’s yearning to relocate to the Golden State follows the news that she and Asuelu have listed their house for sale. The Washington, Utah, home, which was purchased by Kalani and her father Low in June 2018, was placed for sale in late May and is still up for purchase, according to a deed obtained and listing viewed by In Touch.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property “sits at the end of a triple cul-de-sac, with majestic mountain and red rock views,” on a 0.22-acre lot and was initially placed on the market for $589,990, reduced to $549,999 on June 13 and adjusted again on July 8 to a price of $514,000.

The 2,294 square feet home also boasts “[two] living rooms: one at the entrance and one overlooking the massive backyard” and a yard that includes “a spacious covered patio, playground and chicken coop.”

The sale of Kalani’s home comes off rumors she may have split from her Samoan partner. The pair tied the knot in September 2018 and share two children together, sons Oliver and Kennedy. The couple documented their many relationship shortfalls during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé and seasons 5 and 6 of Happily Ever After.

Just days before the home’s first price adjustment, the dad of two shared a lengthy message via Instagram on why Kalani’s been absent from his social media.

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me,” he captioned a video of him dancing with his wife. “Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys.”

Asuelu added that he had “a lot to say,” but he couldn’t at the time because he is “under the contract.”

To add to the speculation, Asuelu noted he was “single” while showing off his impressive weight loss via TikTok that same month.