90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata seemingly accused her husband, Asuelu Pulaa, of sexual assault in a personal Instagram Stories post.

After noting she’s had “enough of the hate mail and rape/death threats,” Faagata, 35, wrote that she wanted to “clear some things up” about her relationship with Asuelu, 28, in a text post shared on Monday, October 9.

“I did not have a one night stand with Asuelu, we didn’t even kiss until two weeks after knowing each other,” she wrote. “I met him in July 2016, and we intentionally got pregnant in May 2017.”

She went on to note that her parents “do not monetarily support” her and “never have.” Faagata added that the Utah home she and Pulaa previously lived in was “half” hers and she “always paid” her part. “I do not live with my parents and I support myself,” the TLC personality continued.

“I had a second baby because I was held down. He apologized for that, and the other times I was SA – it’s recorded,” Faagata claimed. “You can imagine how it feels to get messaged about ‘taking responsibility and learning to keep my legs shut,’ when they were forced open.”

Faagata concluded the message by reminding fans that they don’t personally know the people they watch on reality TV. “You know a version of people and you crucify them over things out of their control, and for what?” she wrote. “May all of that energy be returned back to you and yours.”

Pulaa did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The pair met when Faagata was on a trip to Pulaa’s native Samoa ​in 2017. They had sex during her second visit, which resulted in her first pregnancy with their son Oliver. Faagata and Pulaa made their reality TV debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, where fans watched the couple decide to raise Oliver in the U.S. They got married at the end of the season and announced they were expecting baby No. 2, son Kennedy, soon after.

Faagata made the claims against Pulaa as fans are watching their relationship crumble during season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The season kicked off with Faagata and Pulaa struggling to work through the issues his infidelity caused in their relationship. However, their problems escalated when Kalani took up her husband’s offer to cheat with a “hall pass.” While she only initially kissed the other man, who was revealed as Dallas Nuez, the mother of two eventually had sex with him and even started to develop feelings.

During the October 9 episode, Faagata admitted she left hers and Pulaa’s ​bed to spend the night with Dallas after he flew to be with her.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

Faagata told Elizabeth “Liz” Woods earlier in the episode that she had known Nuez for two months. While she previously blocked him in order to work on her relationship with Asuelu in couples’ therapy, Faagata chose to unblock Nuez’s number after she caught her husband deleting text messages.

“My heart is in so many places,” Faagata admitted, noting that she wanted to fix her marriage with Pulaa.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.