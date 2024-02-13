90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina shocked fans when she went behind her husband Brandon Gibbs’ back to audition for a job at a strip club. The decision came after he said he didn’t want her to pursue the profession.

Viewers watched Julia, 30, and Brandon, 30, discuss their money troubles in past episodes, which led the Russia native to audition for the gig during the Monday, February 12, episode of 90 Day Diaries. She explained that she loves dancing and earned a lot of money in the past as a go-go dancer, so the job felt like a natural fit.

During the interview, Julia learned that the job would not require nudity or see-through clothing because Virginia is a conservative state. The interviewer added that the dancers earned up to $1,000 on a good night, which made the reality star confident that she wanted the job.

Julia then danced on a pole as part of her audition, though admitted she was insecure about her body. “I look in the mirror sometime and I feel like you not in good shape and at the same time I feel like, ‘I like to do this,'” she explained in a confessional. “When I finish my dance I feel I’m exhausted. I’m like, ‘OK, I’m not in good shape.’ I need practice. I need to start work out.”

Following the audition, Julia was offered the job on the spot. However, the interviewer said she needed to speak to Brandon before she accepted the job. Viewers weren’t surprised when Brandon quickly shut down Julia’s idea and insisted he wouldn’t tell his friends that his wife worked at a strip club.

“So why stop there? Why don’t you do porn?” he asked, while Julia abruptly ended the conversation by slamming his concerns as “over the top.”

Julia and Brandon first discussed her idea to work at a strip club during the January 15 episode, noting that she was having a hard time finding a job and that they needed money after buying a house.

“Since I come to America I trying to do different job but so far nothing working for me, and I’m thinking maybe I go back to dancing,” the TLC personality explained. “I used to be a go-go dancer and I doing good, and I know I can make a lot of money.”

TLC

After Brandon said he didn’t feel comfortable with her working as a stripper, Julia argued that she would make a lot of money. “I just don’t want you to do what a lot of proud guys probably wouldn’t want or girlfriend or wife doing,” he responded.

The couple made their reality TV debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in October 2018. Following Julia’s move to the United States, they lived with Brandon’s parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs, to save money before their wedding. Julia and Brandon eventually wed in April 2020.