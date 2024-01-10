90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina admitted she wants to go back to working at a strip club amid her and husband Brandon Gibbs’ money woes.

Julia, 30, and Brandon, 30, discussed needing money to fix their home in a teaser clip for the Monday, January 15 episode of 90 Day Diaries shared by Entertainment Tonight.

The Russia native said that she should go back to working as a go-go dancer because she previously made large tips, though Brandon quickly shut down the idea and suggested she pursue another career. However, Julia explained she was discouraged after not succeeding at jobs outside of the strip club.

“Since I come to America I trying to do different job but so far nothing working for me, and I’m thinking maybe I go back to dancing,” she further explained in a confessional as clips played that showed her pole dancing in the past. “I used to be a go-go dancer and I doing good, and I know I can make a lot of money.”

After Brandon insisted that she couldn’t go back to working at a strip club, she argued that she would make more money as a dancer than in any other job because she gets “big tips.”

“I just don’t want you to do what a lot of proud guys probably wouldn’t want or girlfriend or wife doing,” Brandon replied, explaining why he wasn’t comfortable with the idea.

Julia fired back by claiming that her ex-boyfriend “would be fine about dancing.” The conversation took a nasty turn as he responded, “Then go be with your ex-boyfriend.”

Fans first got to know Brandon and Julia when they made their franchise debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in October 2018. Once Julia moved to the United States, lived with Brandon’s parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs, with the intention to save money before they tied the knot. They eventually got married in April 2020.

Not only has the pair been dealing with financial issues, but they also experienced drama regarding Julia’s green card and immigration status in the past.

“Lately everything is not so with us. Plans are collapsing, friends are failing, phones are breaking, health is deteriorating, most likely I will have to go to the hospital for a few days, we need to deal with documents again until December, my green card expires,” Julia wrote via her Instagram Stories in July 2022. “Usually we are always positive and try not to show it, but to be honest we are squeezed like a lemon. Thank you all for your support and your laughter from our videos.”