90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda couldn’t resist poking fun at the pregnancy rumors she sparked over the weekend.

The Panama native, 36, took to her Instagram Stories on February 9 with a series of photos that had fans questioning if she and Gino Palazzolo were expecting a baby together. One set of snaps showed Jasmine at a doctor’s office. Another image showed an empty plate with the caption, “I was super hungry,” while another showed a pair of desserts. However, the most confusing photo was a mirror selfie in which Jasmine cradled her stomach. She captioned the shot, “Baby food.”

The pregnancy rumors circulated around 90 Day Fiancé blogs on Instagram as fans tried to figure out the truth. However, Jasmine later shut down the rumors by clarifying in another post that she was at the doctor to get her vitamin D levels checked, and her “baby bump” was actually a food baby, according to Instagram blog 90 Day Fiancé Update.

Days later, Instagram blog 90 Day: The Melanated Way reported on Jasmine’s “trolling” and received a hilarious response from the reality star herself.

“Will the baby come with a hat or not?” she wrote.

Jasmine and Gino, 54, who made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 in December 2021, have sparked pregnancy rumors in the past. During an August 2023 episode of season 6, Gino told his fiancée that she “looked” like she was pregnant. However, Jasmine denied that she was expecting a child and told Gino she didn’t want any more kids, as she wasn’t sure if she and Gino could be good parents. Jasmine also wasn’t ready to think about having another child while she was struggling to bring her two sons from a previous relationship to the U.S.

Jasmine Pineda/Instagram

“It’s hard for me to rely on Gino’s family, especially when he’s not even sure deep in his heart that they like me,” she said in a confessional. “On top of that, it’s going to be very difficult to move to Michigan and then bring my kids. So to be thinking about having babies at this moment … sounds crazy and delusional.”

Unfortunately, Gino was hurt by Jasmine saying she didn’t want more kids.

“I told you I want a child, how am I supposed to be happy?” he said. “Could I survive without a child, yeah maybe, I could probably do it, but I won’t be happy like I would be if I did have one.”

Jasmine shares her sons, Juance and JC, with her ex-husband, as she revealed in season 5. She told the cameras that her kids were no longer “babies,” but they would always be her “beautiful baby boys.”

“My eldest lives with my ex-husband and the youngest [usually] lives with me, but he has a special condition and during [the] pandemic, he was having a really hard time in the city with the lockdown so my mother and I made the decision to take him with her temporarily to the countryside,” she explained. “I miss [my son] so much.”