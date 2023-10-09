90 Day Fiancé stars Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao are “trying to work things out” after he visited another woman during his trip to see Ella in Idaho in July, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“She still plans to go there in February,” the insider adds.

The source continues, “Relationships are [messy] even more so now in this day and age than 30 years ago. And 50 years ago, interpersonal relationships were made IN PERSON, not through a screen, and people can be different on text and in real life. We have seen it. So, for him to have a backup plan isn’t horrible, but it sucked for sure.”

In Touch first reported on September 8 that Johnny and Ella were “in limbo” after he allegedly traveled to Arizona to meet with another woman during his visit to Ella over the summer.

“Ella begged Johnny not to go to Arizona, but he did anyways and is now saying he should not have, and he feels bad,” a first source exclusively told In Touch at the time.

The woman allegedly met Johnny as “a fan” through Instagram, but he also video chatted with her and sent money to her. Ella found it “hard to believe” that Johnny did not sleep with the woman, even though he denied it, according to the first source. The first insider also alleged that other women have claimed that they were “speaking with Johnny” during his relationship with Ella.

Now, In Touch’s second source reveals that Johnny faced “backlash” for his alleged affairs and learned how it felt to “be in the spotlight as the villain,” just like Ella was when she revealed during a March 2022 episode of Before the 90 Days season 5 that she had cheated on Johnny with another man, although the first source previously told In Touch that the scandal was “invented” for the show.

“[Johnny] understands how hard it was for Ella their entire show go,” the second source says. “He is just lucky none of it was on camera. She is just going to focus on a bright future for them because it is what they deserve.”

Ella and Johnny made their reality TV debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. The China native made several attempts to visit Ella in Idaho, but COVID-19 case spikes and travel restrictions kept delaying his trip. He finally made it to the U.S. on July 5 and remained here until August 28.

“After stayed in USA for 2 months i decided to go back to China for a while to prepare more money to bring with me next time only wanna say: I will be back. See you states,” Johnny captioned an Instagram post at the time.