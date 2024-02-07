90 Day Fiancé star Tyray Mollett is making changes! The TLC personality revealed gastric bypass plans after his latest run on 90 Day: The Single Life.

“I did get in contact with a company based in California but does procedures in Mexico,” Tyray, 33, explained on the Wednesday, February 7, episode of “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast. “I worked out a deal with them to get a gastric sleeve done in April.”

The 90 Day: The Single Life alum admitted he put a deposit down for the procedure but was “still debating.”

“They want me to do it,” he told host Sarah Fraser. “I have to do the pre op in like a month but I’m probably, most likely going to do it. I think it’ll be good and I got to make sure I’m good and healthy.”

Tyray is currently documenting his return to the dating scene on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, after first debuting his catfish relationship with Carmella on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in June 2023.

So far, fans have watched the Modesto, California, native be unlucky in love as he was stood up for his first date. Tyray waited for an hour for his date to arrive and after she didn’t return his call, he realized he had been ghosted.

“I don’t wanna immediately think that she stood me up, but it’s a lot emotionally,” Tyray said during the January 8 episode. “I am a little worried she won’t show up.”

In an effort to lift his spirits, Tyray traveled to New Orleans with his friends for a “boys’ trip” where he met a potential love connection named Taresa. However upon walking over to her with his friends, he immediately began to “trauma dump.”

“I was in a four year relationship with a man,” the reality TV alum joked during the January 29 episode, garnering a shocked response from the table. “I didn’t know he was a man.”

Despite the awkwardness, Taresa and Tyray stepped away for a private conversation and connected over their shared experiences of heartbreak.

“Tyray is seriously a huge teddy bear. I think he’s very genuine. I feel like I understand what he went through,” she told producers in a private confessional. “So, honestly, the fact that he thought he had something and then lost it, it really makes me feel for him a lot.”

Taresa agreed to another date and the pair made plans to see each other the next day. While it’s unclear where their current relationship stands, the pair are clearly on good terms as they follow each other on Instagram, with Tyray liking her latest post.