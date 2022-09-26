Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva isn’t shy about flaunting her curvy figure and that definitely includes a few bedazzled bikinis.

The TLC star first made her debut on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and has gone on to star alongside her sister, Stacey Silva, on the self-titled spinoff, Darcey and Stacey. Apart from filming reality TV together, the TV twins own their fashion boutique, House of Eleven, named in honor of their late brother, Michael Silva.

“House of Eleven Swim Week,” the mom of two shared a sultry picture of herself taking a dip in a rooftop pool in July 2021. The reality TV star arched her back as she showed off a black swimsuit complete with glitter embellishments that hugged her hourglass curves.

In March 2022, the Darcey and Stacey star told Life & Style alongside her sister that there was “no shame in our game” when it came to their plastic surgery transformations.

While Darcey hadn’t done anything recently apart from the procedures featured on season 2 of the spinoff, she explained they still “do the threads, like the fox, and those dissolve after a while.”

The twins reportedly spent upwards of $20,000 each flying overseas to Turkey for a “twin transformation,” which included breast augmentations, Brazilian butt lifts, liposuction, veneers and more.

“So, probably, we’ll continue doing that and [our] exercise routine,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum continued. “So, we don’t have to keep getting more lipo.”

Despite Darcey clearly having her haters when it comes to her going under the knife, she detailed she “came back healed” from the “spiritual journey.”

“We’re the better versions of ourselves, that’s how I feel, but it starts from within,” the influencer said. “And going there together, as twins, we bonded more, like, it was a whole experience. And I feel like we had confirmation once we left Connecticut because we were getting all these amazing signs … we just felt very protected there, we felt the history, we felt, like, freed, we felt re-birthed.”

