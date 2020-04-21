Are they on good terms? 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson and his ex, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, didn’t exactly end their marriage on good terms, but in a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, he wishes her “the best.” During the Monday, April 20, episode of the TLC show, the Las Vegas native gave fans an update on where the former husband and wife stand.

“I haven’t heard from Larissa in a very long time,” Colt, 34, says on the show. “Last time I spoke with her or had any contact with her was at her third arrest, her third trial. I hope she’s OK. I hope she’s well. I wish her the best in life.”

As for his own updates, he’s still living at home with mom Debbie Johnson and their six cats. However, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has impacted his job as a software engineer. He was working specifically with slot machines — but with all of the casinos closed, there’s not much for him to do.

“I just got off the phone with my boss, and I no longer have a job,” he revealed. “Hearing that was very hard. I’ve been working at home more or less for two weeks, and I still felt confident I would have a job through this crisis.” Though he has “some savings,” he said it’s “not a lot.”

Maybe Larissa, 33, can give him some tips for how to live on a budget. After she got wind of the fact that her ex-husband would be talking about her and their relationship on the TLC spin-off, she fired back. “I left that home with only $38 to rebuild my life from scratch. I want to leave the past behind and not be part of a plot twist for a storyline that is as boring as watching paint dry,” she wrote on social media on April 18.

She also took the opportunity to set the record straight after a sneak peek from the series seemingly showed Colt telling Debbie that Larissa wanted to reach out. “This is absolutely false. I have been in a relationship with another man for over 14 months. My ex himself is living with his girlfriend,” she told fans. “My ex, my ex-mother-in-law are the past. Once, they were family, but it is done. In an episode of [90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined], I’m discussed between the two, while they are not spoken of in my home. #leavemealone #larissaforsaveyourstoryline.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premieres on TLC Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

