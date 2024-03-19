She’s living her single life! After months of speculation, Chantel Everett confirmed a fling with rapper Waka Flocka on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 tell-all.

“We did hang out,” Chantel, 33, told host Shaun Robinson during part 1, which aired on Monday, March 18. “I met his mom and we spent some time together, talked on the phone, text, whatever.”

The Atlanta native was also asked to squash rumors that Drake slid into her DMs, which she opted not to answer.

Chantel and Waka Flocka, whose real name is Juaquin James Malphurs, were first spotted by fans in October 2023 after they posed for photos together at a college event. After photos circulated, TLC fans took to social media to state they would make a “nice couple” as they were both from the Atlanta area.

A month later, the TLC personality refused to confirm she’d been out on dates with the “No Hands” artist, 37, but hinted he was “really really nice.”

“He’s very, very nice. Very funny and very genuine,” Chantel told host Sarah Fraser on “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast in November 2023. “I met him and his mom the same day. Their family is just so loving and endearing. And very funny.”

Fans watched Chantel reignite her love life on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life following her April 2022 split from the Dominican Republic native. Pedro filed for divorce one month later and claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The situation got messier when both Pedro and Chantel were issued mutual restraining orders after the filing, which prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Weeks later, Chantel filed counterclaims accusing her ex of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Both Pedro and Chantel’s restraining orders went into effect in July 2022.

The former couple eventually settled their divorce during season 5 of The Family Chantel, which premiered in November 2023.

Following her split from the real estate agent, Chantel has since sparked a relationship with Giannis Varouxakis, whom she met in Greece during the spinoff. During the tell-all, she happily confirmed that they were still in contact and that she liked Giannis “so much.”

“Something about a foreign man, it does attract me very much,” the health professional gushed.