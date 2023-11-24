90 Day Fiancé star Brandan De Nuccio’s mother, Angela Stiggins, praised his relationship with Mary De Nuccio despite their rocky romance.

One week after Brandan, 24, and Mary, 23, got married during the November 20 episode, Angela complimented how far the couple has come.

“I’m just gonna’ go to bed. But I’m really, really proud of both of you,” Angela told the pair during a teaser clip of the Monday, November 27, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way shared by People.

The couple seemed to appreciate her comment and they both smiled at her.

“I didn’t think that this decision of him coming out of here was a good one,” Angela said in a confessional, acknowledging Brandan’s decision to move to the Philippines to pursue his relationship with Mary in person. “But he genuinely seems really happy here and she seems very much in love with him.”

The matriarch added that she’s proud of what Brandan and Mary have “overcome to be together.”

“If they can work together as a team, then I really do believe they have the makings of an epic sort of love story,” Angela stated.

Not only did Angela say she’s proud of how they have evolved as a couple, but she also predicted that they will be good parents as they expect their first child together.

The sweet moment concluded with Angela and Mary stating that they were “really glad” they got to meet before Brandan’s mother traveled back to the United States.

“I feel surprised that Angela gave me a hug because she’s not willing to give me a hug when she arrived in here,” Mary noted in a confessional. After Angela hugged Mary goodnight, she gave her son a hug and he thanked her for coming to visit them. Mary then explained in a confessional that she “got teary-eyed” during the emotional moment.

“Because I feel that we’re really OK now, and I’m so glad that I get to meet her,” the TLC personality – who originally butted heads with Angela – explained.

TLC

Angela and Mary’s dynamic seemingly changed for the better when the Philippines native turned to her mother-in-law to discuss her concerns before their wedding. One night before the ceremony, Mary admitted she didn’t feel “excitement or what the brides feel on wedding day” and had “mixed emotions” due to her constant fighting and financial issues with Brandan.

Mary explained that she and Brandan had a fight because he was spending his time playing video games instead of helping her amid her pregnancy. “I’m stressed because it’s always me budgeting money and taking care of the debt, and he knows to himself that he’s not helping me,” she said during the November 13 episode. “I’m really worried and I’m now [50/50 on marrying] Brandan because I don’t want to live with a man like that.”

Angela consoled Mary and agreed that Brandan’s gaming was out of hand. She then offered to “discuss with him the amount of time he plays on his damn video games.”