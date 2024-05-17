Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio is grieving the loss of his father, Paul DelVecchio. The Thursday, May 16, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation included a special tribute to the reality star’s dad, who died at the age of 71 on May 4.

“In loving memory. Paul DelVecchio Sr. May 7, 1952 – May 4, 2024,” the message said, along with a photo of Paul Sr. “Paul D. DelVecchio Sr., 71, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2024,” an obituary for Pauly’s dad confirmed.

The touching obit looked back on Paul’s life as a business owner. He ran P. DelVecchio Remodeling “for many years before he retired,” according to the tribute. “Carpentry wasn’t just a job for him, it was his passion,” the obituary said. “He was a “Jack of all trades.” He could build or fix anything. He loved his family and being in nature. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved walking and spending time at the ocean. His favorite pastime was playing the slots at the local casino and he never refused a good family card game. He was a man of many talents. He had a beautiful singing voice and could draw anything.”

The post also noted that Paul Sr. was survived by Pauly D, 43, and daughter Vanessa DelVecchio-Lindimore, as well as a brother, Dennis DelVecchio, and four grandchildren.

Paul Sr. appeared on an episode of The Pauly D Project in 2012. The MTV spinoff series featured Pauly D leaving his life in Rhode Island to pursue a career as a DJ in Las Vegas. However, moving away from his family was difficult for him.

“My dad had a stroke, so I’m scared to leave him,” Pauly admitted during an episode. “One thing about my family [is] they don’t ask for help. They never tell you they’re hurt.”

The MTV star told his father, “It’s gonna be tough to leave to go to Vegas, but I need to be out there,” and Paul Sr. assured him, “I’ll be alright. I’m doing good.” He also joked that he couldn’t come out and watch Pauly’s DJ gigs because “I’ll get a headache.”

In a confessional, Pauly added, “If I get this gig and have to move to Vegas, it’s going to be really hard. I want to be close to my father. But I need to be out west. That’s where the opportunities are.” A sweet moment in the pair’s relationship was also highlighted, as Pauly told his dad, “You’re gonna miss me, so you have to come out there,” and Paul Sr. replied, “You’ll have to give me money so I can gamble.”

Pauly has not publicly commented on his dad’s death on social media.