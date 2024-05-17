90 Day Fiancé alums Darcey and Stacey Silva are altering their appearance again through a few injectables. The TLC twins took fans along as they underwent their latest plastic surgery.

“We are so excited to be here to try Skinvive, it’s an amazing new skin treatment,” Darcey, 49, told her fans alongside her sister via Instagram on Thursday, May 16. “We cannot wait to try, it gives you a glow and [I] can’t wait to see that beautiful Darcey and Stacey glow!”

Skinvive is the “first and only hyaluronic acid microdroplet injectable indicated to improve cheek skin smoothness,” according to the manufacturer’s website.

In another upload, the TLC personality sat back as her aesthetic nurse injected a syringe into her upper cheekbone. “I feel so glowy. I got that Darcey glow going on,” she told the camera.

Darcey and Stacey, 49, are known for their numerous surgical cosmetic treatments, most notably undergoing an overseas “twin transformation” during season 2 of their 90 Day Fiancé spinoff show, Darcey & Stacey. At the time, Darcey said the pair “did a lot of research” before settling on a clinic in Turkey.

During the visit, the reality TV alums underwent multiple procedures including rhinoplasty, breast implants, Brazilian Butt Lifts and laser lipo procedures. Additionally, they got lip lifts and the Hollywood Smile veneer package. The twins spent more than $20,000 on their plastic surgery transformation.

“We wanted everything lifted up on our bodies,” Darcey told Entertainment Tonight in July 2021. “Everything’s just lifted up. We got a little lip lift, a little nose lift, a boob lift, you know, snatched in the waist. Everything’s just a little bit more refined. We feel lighter.”

Despite facing backlash from fans on the decision to alter their appearance, Darcey insisted they had no regrets and considered it a “spiritual journey” for them.

Courtesy of Darcey Silva/Instagram

“We’re the better versions of ourselves, that’s how I feel, but it starts from within,” she told the outlet “And going there together, as twins, we bonded more, like, it was a whole experience. And I feel like we had confirmation once we left Connecticut because we were getting all these amazing signs … we just felt very protected there, we felt the history, we felt, like, freed, we felt rebirthed.”

The twins traveled to Instanbul in 2023 for more surgeries, where they underwent a neck lift, chin liposuction, lateral blepharoplasty, known as fox eyes, cheek lift and revision rhinoplasty procedures.

“Our amazing reality TV stars from @tlc @darceysilva @staceysilvatv @thesilvatwins returning to us for another round of facial surgery both opted for same operations to remain twin like,” the doctor’s office captioned a video of the sister’s visit.

Following the procedures, Stacey took to social media to share that she was “loving my results by the best clinic and doctor” while sharing a photo of herself.