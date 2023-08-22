90 Day Fiancé stars Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Angela Deem shared a NSFW moment when they bared all while spending time at a resort.

During the Monday, August 21, episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Angela, 57, saw Ed, 58, fully nude while he was relaxing in a hot tub with his fiancée, Elizabeth “Liz” Woods.

“Come on in!” Ed told Angela as she approached the couple. However, she expressed her dismay by covering her eyes and stating, “Oh my f–king God!”

Ed added that he “just wanted to salute” Angela, who doubled over with laughter. The Georgia native seemingly wanted to get even for witnessing Ed’s nudity and pulled down her top to reveal her breasts. “Well since you did that, how’s that?” she said, which made Ed and Liz, 31, laugh.

“He gets the medal of courage!” Angela said in a confessional about Ed’s decision to be naked in public. She then threw shade at her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, by adding, “Because Michael’s about three inches bigger. I’m just kidding, just that there’s no comparison.”

Angela continued to roast her costar and said, “Ed, not to be smart but we can get you an extension.” However, Ed fired back by arguing that his body was impacted by the cold water.

Ed eventually covered up and put his swimsuit back on as the show’s other stars made their way outside.

Ed, Liz and Angela are all starring on the TLC franchise’s latest show in hopes of saving their relationships. The cast also includes Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren and Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.

In a teaser clip for the season, Angela was seen calling Michael, 32, to reveal she was considering ending their marriage. “I do love you, Michael, with all my heart,” the reality star said through tears. “But these are divorce papers.”

Angela and Michael made their franchise debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. After they met online, the pair documented their first in-person meeting. Angela and Michael caught the attention of fans and they continued to share their love story on season 3 and season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and seasons 5, 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Despite facing several ups and downs throughout their romance, the couple got married in January 2020. However, they have since dealt with trust issues and faced even more conflict during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? when Angela learned Michael had cheated on her with an unidentified woman.

In January, In Touch broke the news that they split following months of speculation that there was trouble in paradise. “Angela and Michael are not together,” a source exclusively revealed at the time. However, the separation didn’t last long and In Touch exclusively revealed they were back together in March.