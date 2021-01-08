Blast from the past. 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Smith (née Martson) shared new before and after photos after getting her couples tattoo removed amid her divorce from estranged husband Jay Smith.

Ashley, 34, previously had “C Smith” etched onto her finger, which was in honor of her longtime love, whose real name is Conroy St. Christopher Smith. The season 6 star took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 7, to show off the progress after utilizing laser technology to leave behind less scar tissue.

Courtesy Ashley Martson/Instagram

The TLC alum disclosed that her results were obtained after five sessions, tagging Dolce Aesthetics in her post. Ashley previously discussed ditching her ink inspired by Jay in June 2019 during a Q&A on her Stories. “How many tattoos do you have and what do they say?” one fan asked. Ashley told them she has five total — but noted that she had plans to say “sayof–kingnara” to two of them linked to Jay.

“Don’t be dumb like me and get your husband’s name on [you] or the coordinates where you met!” the mom of two wrote in a cautionary message to her followers.

Courtesy Ashley Martson/Instagram

Ashley recently confirmed she refiled for divorce from the Jamaica native, 23, for a third time in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“It was done months ago,” she shared in a December 2020 update. “[It] should be finalized in February 2021 if Jay signs. We have a 90-day waiting period until it can be final. Had a hard time getting him served, so that’s why it states that it was reinstated in November [2019].”

She turned in the paperwork on October 23 in York, Pennsylvania, where they both reside, In Touch confirmed. “I just want a divorce and him out of my life forever. Biggest mistake of my life that I’ll regret forever,” Ashley said.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock (2); Courtesy Ashley Martson/Instagram

The Pout by D&A owner previously filed for divorce from Jay in April 2019, right before they appeared in season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? By March 2020, the couple had done a 180 and announced they were back together and had “ripped up” the divorce papers, which ended up being short-lived.

Ashley first filed for divorce from Jay in January 2019 after eight months of marriage, only to withdraw the paperwork less than two weeks later.

It looks like she’s now ready to move on for good!