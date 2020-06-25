Is there a baby on the way for 90 Day Fiancé couple Ashley Smith (née Martson) and Jay Smith? The mom of two responded to rumors she’s expecting baby No. 3 on her Instagram Story. After teasing she had some major news to share with her fans, she revealed it had nothing to do with a pregnancy.

“Y’all, I’m not pregnant, LOL,” Ashley, 34, told her followers on Wednesday, June 24. “I will share very, very soon the news, but, sorry, a baby is on the back burner. Career first.” The Happily Ever After alum seemingly proved her point as she clinked margarita glasses with Jay, 22.

Courtesy Ashley Smith/Instagram

But that doesn’t necessarily mean baby plans aren’t in the works for the TLC stars. After reuniting in March, they revealed they’re “working on” growing their family now that they’re back together. They’re just not in a rush to start anytime soon, even joking that 2025 could be their year. “That’s in the future. We’re working on more things, more important [things] right now,” Ashley said when they answered fans’ questions during a YouTube Q&A.

Then again, it’s clear the couple’s feelings on the subject are complicated. In April, the Pennsylvania native playfully told her followers she is getting a little “old” to have a baby. At the same time, she admitted Jay is also not quite ready to be a father to a child of his own. Ashley already has a son and daughter from a previous relationship, and both her kids are “older and self-sufficient.” While Jay is comfortable in his role as a step-parent, having a baby would “change everything” for both of their careers and their family life.

It seems the timing might never be right for these two. “It’s not really something either of us want right now and maybe not ever,” the blonde beauty shared at the time. “My eggs are frozen away if we change [our] minds.” The issue is further complicated by the fact that Ashley had a hysterectomy at the age of 26 after doctors discovered cancerous cells in her uterus. If or when they do decide to welcome their first child, they’ll have to use a surrogate, which is an additional financial cost.

For now, Ashley, Jay and her kids are happy to be a family of four.