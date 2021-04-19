90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem revealed she contemplated filing for a divorce during her difficult first year of marriage with husband Michael Ilesanmi.

“I was definitely talking to the lawyer,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, April 19. “I said, ‘I’m not gonna put up with this. If I put up with this with him all the way over there, what’s it gonna be like here?'”

TLC

The couple, who tied the knot in his native country of Nigeria in January 2020, have been struggling to get along while Michael, 32, waits to get his visa approved so he can relocate to Georgia and stay with her. At some points, Angela, 54, admitted they were going through “hell” due to living apart for so long.

“I was telling Michael, ‘Somehow you changed since we got married and we’re not even living together, yet,'” the TV personality explained. “‘Like, don’t take that for granted because there’s always a damn divorce court around the corner.'”

Angela and Michael will be returning for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and this time, we’ll see them facing trust issues and more. “I mean, we went to hell,” she said about what fans can expect in new episodes of the TLC spinoff. “It was bad, and you’ll see that.”

After a teaser clip showed the Maury alum getting a tracker on his phone, Angela explained that his lack of communication caused her to question his whereabouts.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Facebook

“Being across the world, Michael does a lot of things, I don’t know if it was to aggravate me or not, but he wouldn’t answer his phone,” Angela shared. “I said ‘he’s doing something and whether it’s not bad or not, it’s still upsetting me.'”

Although they have been through the wringer throughout their romance, Angela said that she knows “deep in [her] heart” she and Michael really love each other.

“We made it this far, we’re probably going to have more bumps,” she said. “Even though we’re married a year, it’s really not a year until we plant our feet down together … the basic stuff that you have to get used to living together. I think we’ll be alright. I just think that we have stories and stories ahead of us.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, April 25, on TLC.