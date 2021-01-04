A little NSFW! 90 Day Fiancé season 8 star Brandon Gibbs appeared on the first episode of discovery+’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day Bares All, where he was joined by franchise costar Angela Deem — and she gave him some very detailed sex advice.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum joined Brandon’s segment, where the 27-year-old discussed his story line with fiancé Julia Trubkina, 26. The couple faced several issues early on stemming from the fact that they are living with Brandon’s parents on the family farm. Brandon’s parents made it clear they will not budge on their rule that Brandon and Julia are not allowed to sleep in the same bedroom until they’re married.

“Take the t–ty away from the mouth. You have a woman now, you’re going to marry her. Quit being a mama’s boy,” Angela, 52, advised Brandon during the episode that premiered on January 4. “This might break your mama’s heart a little bit, trust me, I’m a mom. But in the long run, she’s going to be proud that you stood up and said, ‘Mom I love you but we have to leave this house because I got a wife I’m getting ready to marry and she wants sex three or four times a day.’ You just got to realize your c–k belongs to Julia now.”

Host Shaun Robinson played a scene that was filmed during season 8, but TLC could not air on the network because of its sexual nature. The couple was in the car as they fought over their living arrangements. After they made up, the couple started making out and Julia performed a sex act on Brandon while the cameras were rolling.

“You didn’t satisfy her!” Angela said after viewing the footage. “Poor Julia. Can you imagine? I mean, she probably had to take a shower and hope to God you have one of those shower heads that vibrate, cause if not, she probably isn’t gonna get satisfied.”

Brandon insisted there was more to the clip that wasn’t shown and asked the crew to roll the tape. “I don’t wanna see that s–t!” Angela said.

TLC (2)

The Georgia native, who wed husband Michael Ilesanmi on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, continued to share her advice for the young couple.

”He needs to tell his mom [to] either let them be a couple and have sex, let them stay in the same room or let his mom know if he don’t have his own money, he’s gonna need money at least twice a week to rent a hotel because he’s got to satisfy the love of his life,” Angela added. “That’s what’s caused problems because she probably is missing home cause she’s not getting the attention.”

Brandon agreed with Angela, and she told warned him to “hold on” to Julia because she’s sure “a lot of men would love to sex her up.”

Before the segment was over, the healthcare worker gave her final words of wisdom. “I think it’s only fair when you leave tonight you go to Julia, you say ‘I’m gonna give you a 68.’ She’s gon’ say, ‘What the hell is that?’ And you gon’ say, ‘Tonight, Julia, I’m gonna do you and you owe me one,’” Angela said, laughing. “Brandon, don’t forget: drop your balls.”

90 Day Bares All is available to stream on discovery+ on Monday, January 4.