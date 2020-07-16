Courtesy of Anfisa Nava/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy Jorge Nava/Instagram

She’s no gold digger! 90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) clapped back at claims she was only with ex Jorge Nava for his money months after the couple revealed their split. When a fan accused her of being “materialistic,” she claimed Happily Ever After editing just her look that way for a storyline.

“The way Anfisa reacted to Jorge’s lies made her look like a gold digger,” one fan commented on her Saturday, July 11, post. “I would have [rather] seen her drop Jorge on the spot [than] see her taking Jorge to a house knowing it’s out of their price range and then asking for a luxurious car like a gold digger. All I am saying [is] it would have looked a whole lot classier [if], when Jorge lied, she confronted him and left him or forgave him without the whole gold-digging scenery.”

Anfisa, 24, wasn’t about to let that go unchecked. Responding with an eye-rolling emoji, she fired back, “We had to fill the air time with something. It wasn’t even my idea to look at a house.” The former TLC star also agreed with another commenter who had her back about the occasionally messy relationship.

“I bet most of the people commenting here criticizing you for not being with Jorge would not advise their personal friends to stay with a guy that lied about many things and, on top of that, was serving time in prison,” they wrote. “It seems like they were trying to make it work, but s–t happens. … In Anfisa’s case, people are just making the false equivalence that, if her relationship with Jorge didn’t work, [it] was due to ulterior motives when that’s just not really likely to be the case.” Anfisa responded with a raising hands emoji, writing simply, “Couldn’t have said it better.”

This also isn’t the first time the Russian native combated gold-digging accusations. In December 2018, she shut down questions about her relationship status after fans noticed she never wore an engagement or wedding ring. After she jokingly threatened to key the car of anyone who asked again, fans remembered an August 2018 video where the couple explained the lack of jewelry. “This is the reason why,” Jorge said as he showed off his empty wallet. “Like I don’t have anything in there, like seriously. But that’s the reason why.”

It seems Anfisa never did get that ring — but she’s doing just fine on her own these days.