She’s got her own! 90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya does more than reality TV. The Ukraine native made her debut in the franchise alongside her now-husband, Jovi Dufren, but the mom of one has expanded her empire since she moved to the United States. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Yara’s job and what she does for a living.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Yara Zaya’s Job?

The TLC alum runs an online boutique that she named after herself. On the site, the blonde beauty sells an assortment of trendy looks varying from hoodies and joggers to a glam night-out look. Along with clothing and accessories, Yara launched her makeup line, Boujee by Yara, in November 2021.

“Yara is doing her makeup, oh my goodness! I was dreaming about this. So how? [The] idea comes out one day, I was going to buy makeup and stuff with Jovi, and people are so crazy asking me, like ‘Yara, which makeup do you use? We like your makeup,’” Yara told In Touch that month, adding that her partner encouraged her to pursue the endeavor. “And Jovi [told] me, ‘Yara, you know, you can make your own makeup line,’ and I’m like, ‘Jovi, you crazy! That’s so much hard to do.’ And look at me now.”

The fashion entrepreneur also makes a profit selling personalized videos on Cameo.

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Yara Zaya Slams Claims She ‘Doesn’t Work’

In September 2022, the reality TV personality took to social media to slam trolls who claimed she didn’t make her own living. “Okay, I’m curious. Why does everyone keep saying that I don’t work?” she replied via her Instagram Stories while adding the link to her business. “Working from home is also work.”

On the season 7 premiere of the spinoff in August, Jovi seemingly hinted Yara not asking for money when they met was a reason their relationship eventually progressed.

“I’d actually talked to a few girls from Ukraine on this app, and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, you know, if you pay for my flight, I’ll meet you,’” the Louisiana native confessed alongside his wife to producers. “Yara, she didn’t ask me for money, she didn’t ask me to pay for her to get to me.”

“Because I am smart,” she joked. “I pay for my trip alone. And then he pay for the rest of them.”