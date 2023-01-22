90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya may have her husband Jovi Dufren’s income to lean on, but that doesn’t stop the Ukraine native from making her own! Keep reading to find out her net worth, how the TLC star makes money and more!

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Yara Zaya’s Net Worth?

Yara’s net worth is estimated to be $200,000, according to multiple sources.

What Does Yara Zaya Do For a Living?

The mom of one operates an online boutique that she named after herself. The website offers an assortment of trendy apparel, with some the reality TV personality actually wore while on the long-running series.

Courtesy of Yara Zaya/Instagram

Apart from selling clothes, Yara also launched her makeup line, Boujee By Yara, in November 2021.

“[The] idea comes out one day, I was going to buy makeup and stuff with Jovi, and people are so crazy asking me, like ‘Yara, which makeup do you use? We like your makeup,’” Yara told In Touch that month, adding that her husband encouraged her to pursue the endeavor. “And Jovi [told] me, ‘Yara, you know, you can make your own makeup line,’ and I’m like, ‘Jovi, you crazy! That’s so much hard to do.’ And look at me now.”

How Else Does Yara Zaya Make Money?

Aside from her businesses, Yara also makes a profit as a social media influencer. Boasting more than 659,000 followers on Instagram, she regularly partners with various beauty and wellness brands.

She also offers personalized fan videos on Cameo, where she charges $55 per video.

Yara also receives a paycheck for appearing on the TLC series. While her exact compensation is unknown, cast members that participate in spinoffs reportedly receive higher reimbursement.

Yara and Jovi made their debut on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé in December 2020. The couple returned for seasons 6 and 7 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

Yara Zaya Considers Buying Apartment in Europe

During season 7 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Yara toyed with the idea of buying property and moving back to Europe.

“I want this apartment to be closer to my family escaping from Ukraine, so I can help them,” the blonde beauty said during a November 2022 episode. “I also will love to have more help with Mylah when Jovi will be away from work and my mom, she can do that.”

While the couple was visiting in Europe, Yara sprung the news on Jovi that she had been searching for a three-bedroom apartment and was hoping to spend $150,000.

The idea of the apartment only continued to be an issue between the couple as Jovi felt once Yara got her green card, she would want to leave. Instead, the Louisiana native suggested trying for a second child to “strengthen their relationship.”