90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco Smith revealed she is trying her best to “stay strong and positive” while working toward her life goals following her weight loss surgery.

“I had a mini breakdown tonight,” the TLC personality, 30, shared in a series of transparent messages via Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 3, telling fans it has been a “bumpy road” just two months after her estranged husband, Ronald Smith, claimed he filed for divorce.

Tiffany explained that she has plenty of good days where she feels like “everything is under control” and there is not a single obstacle that she can’t “overcome.”

“But all days can’t be like this … sometimes we feel defeated and overwhelmed with everything and everyone,” the Happily Ever After? alum went on. “I am trying to be the best mom to my two babies and run a business and be active on social media, cook, clean and live a life and eat the right things and keep working on my weight loss journey.”

Tiffany shares 2-year-old daughter Carley Rose with Ronald and she also has a son, Daniel, from a past relationship.

Back in June, the Maryland resident confirmed that she underwent gastric bypass surgery, which helps shed excess weight by reducing the size of the stomach. At the time, Tiffany told her social media followers that she went through with it both for her “health and happiness.”

However, since then, she said it has been a struggle to keep up with her fitness plan and to-do list.

“There are days where I question why can’t I balance it all out?” Tiffany shared in her update. “The truth is … that’s part of being human.”

“If any of you are having a down day, I’m here to tell you, ME TOO,” she concluded. “Chances are, there’s tons of us who are. It’s OK, you’re NOT failing, you’re NOT weak. You’re enough, on your good days and on your bad days.”

Tiffany’s messages about refusing to get discouraged come after Ronald opened up to In Touch exclusively about their long-distance relationship drama, claiming he filed for divorce from her in August 2021.

“We are calling it quits,” the South Africa resident said about their choice to part ways. “She keeps pointing the finger at me.”

Although they previously reconciled after a brief breakup in January 2020, the on-again, off-again couple “officially split” for a fourth time two months ago.