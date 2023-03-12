When fans first met 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone, she was working in the fashion industry as a model — but her job history is much more extensive than viewers know! Keep reading to find out everything we know about Thaís’ job, how she makes money and more!

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone’s Job?

Thaís made her TLC debut during season 9 of the long-running series alongside now-husband Patrick Mendes. At the time, the Brazil native made a living as a model. However, the 90 Day Fiancé alum later revealed a more extensive resume.

Courtesy of Thais Ramone/Instagram

“I was working with my dad at his company! But I’ve worked on 1000 things,” Thaís shared via her Instagram Stories in March 2023. “Receptionist, saleswoman, sang in bars, model, salon, political advisory, newspaper, theater, hosted television and more … I just liked being young, hardworking. [sic]”

How Else Does 90 Day Fiance’s Thais Ramone Make Money?

Apart from modeling, since arriving in the United States, Thaís founded her own bikini line, By Thaís Ramone. “I’ve always wanted to bring a unique product from Brazil made especially for you as a customer and fan that I care so much about,” the season 9 star wrote via her website, which launched in October 2022. “Thaís Ramonie has its own identity. It’s different, memorable, and has the purpose of enhancing your body and adding to your beauty.”

Thaís also makes money as a social influencer. Boasting over 228,000 followers on social media, the mom of one has promoted partnerships with various beauty and fashion brands. The Nevada resident also makes a profit creating personalized videos for fans on Cameo.

Where Do 90 Day Fiance’s Thais and Patrick Live?

While during season 9, fans watched Thaís and Patrick move from Austin, Texas, to nearby Dallas, the TLC couple relocated once more following their time on 90 Day Fiancé.

In Touch previously confirmed that Thaís and Patrick purchased a three-bedroom, three-bathroom, two-story Henderson home for $530,000.

Moving was a major point of contention for the couple and while the former bodybuilder left the final decision up to his wife — Patrick revealed Thaís was the one who brought up that “it would be better to live here.”

“Here we have more people to support us,” Thaís explained to Vegas Magazine in August 2022. “In Dallas, I only have two friends and Patrick doesn’t have anyone there. We have three friends pregnant here.”