Working woman! 90 Day Fiancé star Shaeeda Sween has an impressive net worth despite leaving her yoga business behind in Trinidad to start over new with husband Bilal Hazziez.

During season 9 of the reality show, the couple had several arguments about finances. While he hasn’t disclosed how much money he has, Bilal also played a prank on Shaeeda when she first came to the United States. After picking her up from the airport, he took her to his childhood home – which is in poor condition – instead of the nicer house he currently owns to see how she would react.

Before getting married, Bilal insisted that Shaeeda sign a prenup in order to protect his assets and his children. He is the father to a 16-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son with his ex-wife, Shahida. She eventually agreed to sign the prenup, but negotiated that he must help her start her own yoga business in America after their wedding.

During the tell-all reunion in January, Shaeeda revealed that her husband hasn’t been completely honest with her and hasn’t revealed how much money he makes. She also noted that they don’t share a joint bank account.

Despite their disagreements over money, Shaeeda has been able to start her own career and earn her own income without her husband.

Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes money and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Shaeeda Sween’s Net Worth?

Shaeeda is estimated to have a net worth of $150,000, according to multiple outlets.

What Is Shaeeda Sween’s Job?

According to her Instagram bio, Shaeeda is an entrepreneur.

Before making her reality TV debut in 2022, she ran her own yoga business in Trinidad until she relocated to the United States to be with her now-husband, Bilal.

“I had a successful yoga studio before I closed it down to move here,” the TLC personality shared during a November 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. “I miss teaching. I miss my students.”

She also revealed that she fell in love with yoga following a heartbreak, adding that she learned to grow her business through “trial and error.”

“It took me over 2 years to reap the benefits of my yoga. The struggle was real,” Shaeeda told VoyageKC in June 2022. “So many days of empty classes outside in the park and at the studio. Financially it was a struggle as well as finding clients to commit to my class.”

Before she was able to legally work in the United States, Shaeeda offered free online yoga classes to her followers back home. She is now legally allowed to earn money in the U.S. after receiving her employment card ​in November 2022 and hopes to open a studio in Missouri.

How Else Does Shaeeda Sween Make Money?

In addition to being a yoga entrepreneur, Shaeeda makes money by appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Her exact salary hasn’t been confirmed, though the stars reportedly make between $1,000 to $1,500 an episode.

TLC

Additionally, the TLC personality makes money by filming videos for fans on Cameo. She charges $50 for a personalized video, while short messages cost $3 and business videos cost $280.

Shaeeda also earns a profit as a social media influencer. She has partnered with brands including Teddy Blake to promote their products ​to her 251,000 followers.

When Did Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez Get Married?

Despite their problems, In Touch exclusively confirmed via court records that the couple tied the knot on December 18, 2021, in Lees Summit, Missouri. Their wedding was featured during the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 finale in July 2022.