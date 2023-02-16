Working on His Fitness! See Photos of 90 Day Fiance’s Robert Springs’ Transformation Then and Now

Robert’s journey. 90 Day Fiancé star Robert Springs regularly shares updates about his ​day-to-day life with his followers on social media.

He was first introduced to viewers when he made his reality TV debut during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2019 alongside his now-wife, Anny Franciso. After meeting online, Robert traveled to her native Dominican Republic to meet in person. He was instantly smitten and got down on one knee after spending less than one day together in person.

The couple tied the knot in September 2019 and continued to document their life together on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Robert was already a dad of five from previous relationships, but he and Anny welcomed their first daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, in July 2020.

“Welcome to the world, my princess. I am filled with love and happiness to have you in my life,” Anny said in a statement shared to E! News at the time. “My gift from God was born July 28, 2020 at 10:18 p.m.”

The couple welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Adriel Hassan — in September 2021. Just seven months later, Anny announced the sad news that Adriel passed away.

After the tragic loss of their son, Robert and Anny have both found ways to move forward. They moved their family into a new house and have put in the work to turn it into their dream home.

In January 2023, Robert seemed to direct his focus on achieving his fitness goals. “When I started Military dumbbell press it was 35 pounds,” he wrote alongside a video of him lifting weights in January 2023. “Now I’m at 75. If you believe you can achieve.”

He also gets in a workout by swimming in his family’s pool with his kids. The couple bought their first house together in Deltona, Florida, in May 2022 for $335,000.

According to deed records exclusively obtained by In Touch in September 2022, the single-family house is one story and includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Robert’s impressive fitness transformation over the years to see his progress.