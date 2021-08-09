More marital drama? 90 Day Fiancé alum Paul Staehle may have hinted at a big fight between him and his wife, Karine Staehle (née Martins).

“I did not deserve police called on me,” Paul, 38, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, August 8. “I am tired of false allegations and accusations. I do everything I can to keep people happy. Even recent travel. Teaching to drive. Getting all Brazilian documents translated and certified to go to an American college. Pushing to make friends. But I am always the bad guy.”

The Louisville, Kentucky, native continued in another Story, “Thanks to my mother for allowing Ethan and Pierre visit her house during these hectic times.”

Paul seemed to allude to marital issues with Karine, 25. While Karine did not address the drama, she took to her Instagram Story with a cryptic message to her followers. “Muito obrigado pelas mensagens de apoio,” she wrote in her native language of Portuguese, along with a red heart emojii, which translates to “Thank you very much for the messages of support” in English.

The former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars’ tension comes more than one year after their last blowout fight while she was pregnant with the couple’s second child. As In Touch previously reported, Paul documented their July 2020 spat via Instagram Live and cops were called to their home in Louisville twice in the same day. They both filed restraining orders against each other, which were granted that August.

The couple, who wed in November 2017, were estranged for nearly two months until they both agreed to drop their restraining orders against each other in September. They quickly reunited and traveled to Brazil in October, where they spent the 2020 holidays with her family. In February, they welcomed baby No. 2 — son Ethan, 5 months. They are also parents to son Pierre, 2.

In May, the former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars traveled back to America with their sons. Since their return to the United States, the couple seems to have been enjoying quality time as a family. In June, Paul treated the OnlyFans content creator to a family trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.