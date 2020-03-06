Is This Proof 90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Nafziger Is Visiting Azan in Morocco? See Her Hint!

Ready to travel abroad! 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger is dropping a very telling hint that she’s going to visit Azan Tefou, also known as Hassan M’Raouni, in Morocco. While taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, March 6, she shared a photo of several Moroccan dirhams, which is the currency used there. Scroll through the gallery below to get all of the latest info on her upcoming vacation!