90 Day Fiance Star Nicole Wedding to Azan Still Up in the Air

Is This Proof 90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Nafziger Is Visiting Azan in Morocco? See Her Hint!

Ready to travel abroad! 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger is dropping a very telling hint that she’s going to visit Azan Tefou, also known as Hassan M’Raouni, in Morocco. While taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, March 6, she shared a photo of several Moroccan dirhams, which is the currency used there. Scroll through the gallery below to get all of the latest info on her upcoming vacation!

