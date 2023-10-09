90 Day Fiancé star Nicole is used to being the center of attention due to her career as a recording artist ​ named ​Nikki Exotika. Meanwhile, she also works other jobs to pay her bills. So, what is Nicole’s job and how does she make money?

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicole’s Job?

Nicole is a recording artist who performs as Nikki Exotika.

“I created Nikki as an alter ego,” she explained during the debut episode of season 10 on October 8. The TLC personality clearly isn’t shy and embraces her sexuality in her music career. In the teaser, she was seen wearing hot pink lingerie as she posed with cash. Other clips showed her strutting around in music videos.

Nikki’s music is on Spotify and includes the songs “Manwhore,” “Secret Girl,” “Young, Wild and Free” and “All Lined Up.”

What Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicole Do For a Living?

In addition to her music career, Nicole is also a hair stylist, makeup artist and beauty consultant.

Not only does Nicole make money for her artistic gigs, but she will also make extra income for appearing on 90 Day Fiancé. Her exact salary hasn’t been confirmed, though the flagship series pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Nicole and Justin Meet?

Nicole met her fiancé, Justin, on a dating website in Moldova 17 years before they made their reality TV debut.

After two years of dating, the pair hit a breaking point when Justin learned Nicole is transgender. He struggled to accept her transgender identity and they split, though they eventually rekindled their romance when he was able to come to terms with her identity.

Nicole and Justin got engaged and now the Moldova native plans to move to the United States and marry Nikki.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Justin Learn Nicole is Transgender?

The musician explained she accidently told Justin she’s transgender when it slipped out that she “used to be a man” during an argument.

Courtesy of Nikki Exotika/Instagram

“I traumatized him,” Nicole recalled. “And he went home and he was depressed for a really long time. And I felt bad about that.”

They split for 15 years, though kept in touch. “He had to go through things on his own and I had to go through things on my own,” the New Jersey resident shared.

Nicole and Justin reunited during a trip to Mexico, where the Moldova native told her that she was the love of his life and he proposed. After she said yes, Nicole began the application process for a K-1 visa so that they can live together.