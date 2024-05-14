90 Day Fiance’s Paul Reveals Karine Underwent Mystery Surgery

90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle is seemingly back on good terms with his estranged wife, Karine Staehle. The Kentucky native revealed Karine underwent a surgical procedure in a cryptic post on Instagram.

“Karine’s surgery was successful. She is in recovery now,” Paul, 40, shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday, May 13. In the snap, Karine wore a pink surgical cap and smiled as she was accompanied by Paul’s mom, Mary Staehle.

Paul and Karine, 27, are seemingly on friendly terms. Drama ignited between the couple in March after the Brazil native accused her estranged husband of hacking her Facebook and claimed she was pregnant.

“He posted these things on my Facebook. Here we can see how dangerous this man is but no one believes me,” the mom of two wrote via her Instagram Stories on March 26, alongside a since-deleted screenshot of a log-in alert from Facebook. In the snap, the social media platform alerted her of an “unusual login” from a device or location she didn’t “normally use,” noting her Facebook Messenger account was accessed from a location “near Manaus, AM, Brazil.”

Hours prior, Paul, known to be living in Brazil, shared screenshots of a Facebook Messenger conversation between Karine and a man named Michael via social media. The messages detailed that Karine “did a test” and she was glad Michael wanted her to “remove her IUD.” The messages also allegedly revealed plans to tie the knot and move in together.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

“Karine sent me these messages between her and her new boyfriend about their new pregnancy,” he wrote over the messages via his Instagram Stories. “I wish them the best.”

The dad of three previously accused Karine of being pregnant and engaged to a man named Michael Rome Scoccola in January. He also accused his ex of using Michael to get information regarding the ongoing custody case for their two sons, Pierre, 4, and Ethan, 2.

“Yes the man is a mental health professional over my childrens mental health for Jefferson County Public School system,” the Louisville, Kentucky, native wrote. “Yes he has been providing Karine with confidential information about our children …I am disgusted yes he is 47 … Karine will go to any lengths and any means necessary to get information on our children… this has gone way too far.”

However, Karine quickly cleared up the rumors on January 14, writing, “I didn’t post that, I’m not with anyone, everyone knows who posted that. P.” She called Michael a “good friend” and asked fans not to send messages to him.

Karine and Paul haven’t had custody of their young sons since June 2022 after Child Protective Services gained guardianship of their children as a result of their frequent relationship issues. After the two boys entered foster care, Paul’s cousin filed a motion for custody and they have been in his cousin’s care since.