Ben Affleck is committed to maintaining his sobriety amid troubles in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“He’s managed to stay fully sober,” the insider reveals, noting that “it came off as pretty insensitive” when Jennifer, 54, launched an alcohol line, Delola, in April 2023. “Having alcohol around him is always a bad idea for someone who attends AA meetings,” the insider explains. “He had to get out of that situation to save himself.” Ben, 51, has been to rehab multiple times in the past.

Jen’s alcohol brand was just one source of contention in the pair’s relationship, as they also struggled with their different feelings about life in the spotlight. While the “Get Right” singer has embraced living in the public eye, her husband is much more reserved about putting his private life on display.

“They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work,” an insider told In Touch. “They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

The source revealed that Ben even moved out of the home he and Jen share. “The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider confirmed. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The source added, “[Ben’s] focusing on his work and his kids now. [He] already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Fans have noticed the apparent distance between Ben and Jen in recent months. The couple was last publicly spotted together on Easter at the end of March and Ben did not attend the Met Gala with his wife, even though she served as co-chair of the May 6 event.

Getty

Although Ben’s excuse for missing the Met Gala was that he was busy filming The Accountant 2, the buzz surrounding his absence “is causing more questions than either [he or Jen] want,” according to a source.

“Jen’s need to make their relationship so public and perfect often leaves Ben feeling overwhelmed and henpecked,” another source told In Touch on May 8. “He just needs to be by himself sometimes, out of her shadow.”