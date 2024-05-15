Just a few months ago, she insisted she was single. “I don’t really have… a social life,” Angelina Jolie told WSJ Magazine in December, adding that she was still healing from her nasty split from Brad Pitt and that her six children are “the closest people to me in my life, and they’re my close friends. We’re seven very different people, which is our strength.”

But now, she’s added a couple more. “Angelina has been seeing two different men over the past year or so,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. One is British musician, author and activist Akala, who has met up with her abroad on more than one occasion, while the other, Broadway composer Justin Levine, worked alongside her on the Outsiders musical in NYC. “They’re totally different men, but she’s falling for both of them.”

She and Akala have been quietly seeing each other under the radar for more than a year now. The 40-year-old London native, whose real name is Kingslee James McLean Daley, met up with Angelina, 48, and daughters Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18, at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica in May 2023. “He was very protective of them as he shepherded them around,” a witness said at the time. Six months later, Angelina and Akala had dinner together in Milan. “I think a large part of her attraction to Akala, beyond the physical, is seeing him interact with her kids because that is so important to her,” says the source. “They connect over their interest in activism and share a passion for travel and discovering different cultures. It’s been a long time since she’s felt this kind of attraction.”

But when it rains, it pours. Angelina has also gotten close with Tony winner Justin Levine, who co-wrote the book and score for The Outsiders, which she produced. “I love the story, but above all I love the people who made this,” she gushed on opening night in NYC on April 11, while standing next to Justin and her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, who also worked on the production. Justin echoed her sentiments. “When you write a musical, your family gets bigger and bigger, and these are two family members,” he said, referring to a beaming Angelina and Vivienne. Adds the source: “Angie just adores Justin, and they’ve been spending so much time together that a lot of people think the relationship could turn romantic.”

She’s ready. “For years, Angelina didn’t even think of dating,” says the source. “Not only was she heartbroken and traumatized by the divorce, but she was determined to focus on herself, her health and her children. It’s taken her a long time to get here, but Angelina is slowly opening herself up to new relationships.”