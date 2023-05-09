Keeping her options open? 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva admitted she would “remarry” her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, amid her ongoing relationship with Josh Weinstein.

“Mike is a very good guy, he’s very stable, and I don’t want to be alone,” Natalie, 38, said on “The Sarah Fraser Show” during the Monday, May 8 episode of the podcast. “You need someone to be around.”

The reality TV personality went on to admit the long-running show ultimately had a “huge impact” on her relationship with her former partner, as they “didn’t have the chance” to build a “good relationship” due to “constant” filming.

“We did three shows in a row,” the Kyiv, Ukraine, native explained during the conversation. “We didn’t have like, any weekend off practically. Like gave our life to people in my opinion. Constantly on the cameras.”

Natalie and Mike were introduced on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé in November 2019 and their K-1 journey and eventual walk down the aisle was featured on season 8. Despite the couple finally living together in the United States, Natalie struggled to adjust to living on a farm in a rural area after formerly living in the capital city of Ukraine. The couple also fought about their differing lifestyles. Natalie was a vegetarian who didn’t drink, meanwhile, Mike preferred to unwind with a steak and a beer.

The tension only escalated after the couple returned for season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in April 2021. In Touch exclusively broke the news that Mike and Natalie had separated after one year of marriage in March 2021.

Following her and Mike’s split, Natalie returned to TV screens as she reignited her love life on seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life. After leaving Mike’s house in Sequim, Washington, she relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida, where she dated several men. However, it was the modeling CEO whom she found a connection with.

While Natalie is still legally married to Mike as of May 2023, Josh and Natalie are “still dating” according to Josh’s ex-wife, Candice Mishler, and are “moving forward with another season” of the spinoff.