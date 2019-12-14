Having a ball! 90 Day Fiancé alum Molly Hopkins shut down romance rumors after sharing a cozy new photo with a mystery man on Instagram. Fans started speculating sparks were flying between the two of them ⁠— that is, until the former TV personality set the record straight about the nature of their relationship on Friday, December 13.

“Sometimes all a girl needs is a good damn Nat [Brown] night!!! #datenight #noshamelivirae,” Molly, 44, captioned the photo, leading one of her followers to throw some shade. “You can do better,” the commenter wrote.

“He’s the best MUA and friend EVER,” Molly replied while clearing the air. Nat is actually an “Emmy-nominated beauty expert,” according to the bio on his Instagram page. In recent weeks, he’s been sharing several photos of the glamorous looks that he’s done on the former TLC reality star, including some for the holidays and they are works of art!

Courtesy of Molly Hopkins/Instagram

As viewers may recall, the brunette beauty finalized her divorce from Luis Mendez back in May 2018. She later opened up about her post-breakup life on episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, which aired one year after they legally split.

“I don’t really reminisce about my time with Luis, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t emotional for me,” she said while recalling the feelings they once had for each other. “I was committed to the love. I was committed to the relationship.”

Courtesy of Molly Hopkins/Instagram

The mother of two also addressed Luis’ new relationship, mentioning how she wishes them “the best” going forward, after her former flame exclusively confirmed to In Touch that he got remarried in September 2018.

Molly previously opened up about her own love life in April 2019, revealing that she was talking to a new suitor, but it’s hard to say if they are still involved now.

“[He has] a lot to bring to the table,” she told Newsweek at the time. “I’m pretty pumped about it, honestly.”

So, what else has she been up to? Aside from raising her two daughters, Molly has also been staying hard at work to keep her business, LiviRae Lingerie, booming. “I want to be remembered for being a badass at bra fitting and helping women through troubled times,” she told the site. “Not as some desperate cougar that married a boy from another country.”

On top of that, the former 90DF star has dropped an impressive 40 pounds since her time on the show.

We’re thrilled to see her thriving!