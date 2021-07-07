90 Day Fiancé barber Michael Baltimore, known for previously appearing in scenes with former stars Jay Smith and Ashley Martson, is still wanted by police as a suspect in the fatal shooting of GQ Barber Shop owner, Kendell Cook.

Baltimore allegedly entered the shop at 128 N. Hanover St. in Pennsylvania on Saturday, May 22, at approximately 7:30 p.m. and shot Cook several times and then opened fire on Anthony White, who previously worked at the shop. Cook died at the scene while White survived his injuries, according to a press release from the Carlisle Police Department. Authorities are offering a $7,000 cash reward for information leading to Baltimore’s arrest.

Baltimore now faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm as well as recklessly endangering another person, In Touch can confirm, and he is still at large.

“Unfortunately there is nothing new at this time,” Carlisle Police Department’s Public Information Officer tells In Touch. “As of this time, he is still not in custody, and there is an active search for him.”

90 Day Fiancé/YouTube

Baltimore and Cook were both featured on episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in June 2019. Cook was the man who informed Martson, 35, that Smith (real name: Conroy St. Christopher Smith) had sex with another woman in the shop’s bathroom. After the drama aired on TV, Cook took to social media to defend his decision to tell Martson the truth.

“Everybody talking this rat and snitching s–t! says a lot about who you are as a person,” Cook wrote in the comments section of the @TLCUpdates Instagram page at the time. “Please let me know what [motherf–ker] don’t want to know the person they married is cheating on them?”

“We was looking out for Ashley cause she was trying [to] marry someone who wasn’t ready to get married! Jay needed some time and more experience with being in America before he was ready to settle down!” Cook continued, noting Smith, 23, made it his “business” by doing the deed at his place of business.

90 Day Fiancé/YouTube(2)

Since then, Marton and Smith have parted ways. Their divorce was finalized on March 11 following her decision to file a third time in October 2020.

In March, Martson celebrated her single status before telling In Touch about her new salon. “If you’re noticing I look happier and a little bit lighter … it could be that I have a ton of baggage off my shoulders,” Martson told her social media followers.

Anyone who has information on Baltimore can contact the Carlisle Police Department or send an anonymous tip online.

A rep for TLC did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.