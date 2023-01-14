90 Day Fiancé alum Michael Anthony Baltimore was arrested in Davie, Florida, a town in Broward County, for battery on Friday, January 13, In Touch can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Baltimore, 44, was also charged with possession of fentanyl and marijuana with intent to sell, as well as possession and display of a firearm and giving fake identification to law enforcement. Baltimore was wanted in connection to the 2021 murder of GQ Barber Shop owner, Kendell Cook.

“I want to thank the police officers in Davie, Florida, for their diligence in arresting the fugitive,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis said in a statement, according to NBC 6. “I am also very appreciative of the efforts of our partners in Cumberland County who have been working on this case. I hope his capture brings some sense of relief and comfort to his victims’ families.”

The former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star was on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list since June 2022, according to a press release.

What Season of ‘90 Day Fiance’ Was Michael Baltimore On?

The former TLC personality starred in season 4 of Happily Ever After? which aired in 2019. He and Cook appeared together on the show throughout the season.

The two appeared to have a close friendship onscreen. Baltimore and Cook were known as the ones who informed Ashley Martson that her then-husband, Jay Smith, had cheated on her with another woman in the bathroom of the Barber Shop.

Why Was 90 Day Fiance’s Michael Baltimore a Fugitive?

On May 22, 2021, Baltimore allegedly shot Cook several times, then opened fire on Anthony White in the Barber Shop at approximately 7:30 p.m. Cook died at the scene but White survived, per a press release from the Carlisle Police Department.

In July 2021, the Carlisle Police Department Public Information Officer told In Touch that at the time, Baltimore was “still not in custody, and there [was] an active search for him.”

In June 2022, the U.S. Marshals added the former reality TV star to its 15 Most Wanted list. A reward for information leading up to Baltimore’s capture was increased to $25,000 at the time after previously being set at $7,000. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had also offered a reward of up to $10,000, and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers had offered $2,000. Baltimore is considered “armed and dangerous,” and authorities advise that he “should not be approached,” according to authorities at the time.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community,” Davis said in a statement, according to a U.S. Marshals press release at the time. “By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service.”

Did ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Stars React to Baltimore’s Arrest?

Martson publicly reacted to the news of Baltimore’s arrest on January 14 by sharing a screenshot of a news release via her Instagram Stories.

“Praise God! I hope these families get the closure they desperately needed now,” she wrote.